'You Irish' trending on Twitter after Sky News presenter uses phrase to refer to Irish people

The hashtag 'You Irish' is trending on Twitter this morning after a Sky News presenter used the phrase to refer to Irish people in a tweet.

Adam Boulton was responding to criticism after he questioned Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney over Brexit asking him 'if all the kerfuffle was necessary?'

He tweeted 'Bored now. Some of you Irish need to get over yourselves.'

Bored now. Some of you Irish need to get over yourselves. Interviewing is about challenging the interviewee not respecting. — Adam Boulton (@adamboultonSKY) December 9, 2017

People have now been using the term to celebrate Irish people, for example '#YouIrish designed the White House' and '#YouIrish gave the world the submarine.'