You could get a packet of Tayto in Australia if you were at Dara Ó'Briain's gig

Tayto crisps are the holy grail in Ireland - no crisp is superior.

But it turns out Mr Tayto's fame stretches to the other side of the world.

Comedian Dara Ó'Briain was in Australia doing two shows at the Sydney Opera House and they put on a special treat for the audience.

Yup, Tayto crisps - as noted by Aidan Daly on Twitter.

Cheese and onion flavour and everything!

Ó'Briain replied to say Tayto being on the menu wasn't his doing but added that "it was a nice touch".

No, but it was a nice touch. https://t.co/dwiBhfbdky — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) April 2, 2017

A nice touch indeed.

Here's hoping Tayto becomes a staple behind the bar at the Sydney Opera House.