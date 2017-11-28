You can now stay the night in the Coca-Cola Christmas truck

If nothing says Christmas to you like a big red Coca-Cola truck, then here’s some good news: you can now sleep inside one.

The Coca-Cola tour, in which the red trucks from the popular “Holidays are coming” ad visit high streets in various towns, are now a regular fixture of the festive period.

But the company is taking it one step further this year by offering the chance to win a night’s stay for two people in one in London.

Coke said: “During the sleepover, guests can listen to specially curated Christmas playlists, kick back and watch their favourite festive films and open stockings loaded with presents from Santa – all whilst being surrounded by the truck’s 8,772 twinkling fairy lights.”

And of course a traditional Christmas dinner will also be served. Expect to wash that down with Coke, though, rather than a nice glass of red wine.

(Coca-Cola)

Coke marketing director Aedamar Howlett said: “We can’t wait to invite one lucky pair of fans for the ultimate Christmas sleepover. After all, what could be more magical during the festive season than spending a night in the Coca-Cola Christmas truck?”

What indeed?

The sleepover is scheduled to take place on December 15 and the winners will also get tickets for the London Eye the next day.

To enter the competition, go to Laterooms.com and tell them why you’re the “ultimate Christmas fan”.