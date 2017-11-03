You can now see the Faroe Islands on Google Street View thanks to cameras strapped to sheep

Until now, the Faroe Islands – 18 islands in the North Atlantic – hadn’t been visible on Google Street View, but that’s changed after a number of sheep roaming the islands were attached with cameras.

Faroe resident, Durita Dahl Andreassen, launched a campaign named Sheep View in July to share her native islands with the world. She strapped cameras to a handful of sheep and uploaded the images, with their GPS coordinates, to Street View – and petitioned Google for its help.

The tech giant then supplied Durita with solar-powered 360-degree camera equipment for the sheep and residents, and tourists helped out too, by taking images on foot, bikes, cars, horses and boats.

As a result Google Street View now includes the autonomous Danish archipelago – which sits between Iceland and Norway. And there are plenty of reasons to have a look around. It’s a hiker’s paradise with a rugged landscape and multi-coloured cottages in cosy harbour villages.

The Sørvágsvatn is a spectacular clifftop lake, while Mulafossur Waterfall is stunning. The islands are primarily populated by puffins and more than 70,000 sheep, compared to around 50,000 people (or fewer than 10 on the island of Stóra Dímun).

Mulafossur waterfall (Kate Chapman/PA)

David Castro González de Vega, Google Maps program manager, comments: “It’s our mission to make the farthest corners of the world accessible through Street View in the palm of your hand. But there’s a lot of world out there, so sometimes we need a little bit of help to hoof the distance. Now, thanks to Durita and her trusty sheep, you can explore the Faroe Islands in Google Maps.”

Guðrið Højgaard, director of Visit Faroe Islands, says that tourism numbers have increased since the campaign started.

Next the Faroe Islands are petitioning to have their local language – Faroese – included on Google translate. They want to help visitors feel immersed in the culture by learning a few phrases of a language only 80,000 people speak worldwide.

For more information on the destination, check out visitfaroeislands.com.