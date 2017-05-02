You can now get this iconic Pretty Woman dress at ASOS

Remember this iconic dress in Pretty Woman?

Extremely 90s, right? Well, the 90s is back, or hadn't you noticed all those chockers people have been wearing?

And true to the 90s revival, ASOS have teamed up with British brand Hunza G, which designed the original dress featured in the film, to reproduce it, so now everyone can have a piece of their favourite rom com in their own wardrobe.

The label's then-designer, Peter Meadows, was known for using crinkle-stretch fabric, and the company has used that same fabric to keep the reproduction authentic.

It comes in black, red and royal blue and is simple called the Pretty Woman Dress.

❣PRETTY WOMAN DRESS❣ AVAILABLE @asos 🌟 Comes in BLACK, RED or ROYAL BLUE 🙌🏻 LINK IN THE BIO 🙌🏻 #HunzaG #Asos A post shared by Hunza G (@hunza.g) on Apr 28, 2017 at 6:31am PDT

At £136 (€161) it may be a dress for Edward Lewis' credit card, and the tan lines would be unbelievable, but we kind of want it anyway... How about you?