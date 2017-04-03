You can now get a deep fried Creme Egg in Dublin

We've all seen a deep fried Mars bar and been left with mixed feelings.

We know it won't be good for you but can't help but be curious about what it tastes like.

Well now with a little help from a Dublin restaurant you can go one step beyond with a deep fried Creme Egg.

Picture: Adelphi

Adelphi, located on Abbey Street will be offering the desert throughout April - just in time for Easter.

The restaurant that specialises in hot dogs already has a deep fried Mars bar on the menu and speaking to us this morning, Adelphi said that if customers demanded it the deep fried Creme Egg would be made permanent.

Would you try one?