You can now buy toilet roll with Donald Trump’s ‘classic’ tweets printed on it

For a president who tweets more than any other in history, it’s not surprising that so much has been made of Donald Trump’s output.

There was the robot designed to print them out and burn them, the algorithm that created poems out of them – and now the company selling rolls of toilet paper emblazoned with them.

We sold out this morning, but a new shipment was already on its way to Amazon and should be available in a few days.https://t.co/5nDZPQtO5h pic.twitter.com/9h7wT68Ugp — Toilet Tweets (@ToiletTweeet) August 4, 2017

Some of the tweets included on the loo roll, from the 35,000-plus Trump has sent, include this one, from a time before he was president.

Are you allowed to impeach a president for gross incompetence? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2014

Others include a 2012 tweet declaring “the electoral college is a disaster for democracy” and one from a year later that reads “what I am saying is stay out of Syria”.

What I am saying is stay out of Syria. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2013

Reviews have been coming in thick and fast, although it’s unclear whether any are from people who’ve actually bought the product.

One user wrote on Amazon: “I was going to order this but was concerned about lack of absorbency and that it may lead to leaks”.

It’s not the only presidential toilet paper available on Amazon either, with rolls featuring Trump’s face on sale as well as Barack Obama’s visage.

This particular loo roll is made by Toilet Tweets and a single roll is on sale for $9.99 – and apparently these things are quite popular.

“Donald Trump Classic Tweets Toilet Paper” is currently sold out, but the company said another shipment was already on its way to Amazon and would be available in a few days.