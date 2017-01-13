You can help this 18-year-old dance again. Here's how

An 18-year-old girl is appealing to the generosity of the public in order to fund an expensive but life changing surgery she needs to have full mobility in her legs.

Courtney Manning, from Dublin, has spastic diplegia cerebral palsy. This is a disorder that affects the ability to move in a coordinated and purposeful way by impacting on muscle tone, movement and motor skills.

Although born with the condition, Courtney has deteriorated rapidly over the past two years. She went from dancing and playing GAA to struggling to sleep at night due to chronic pain.

Courtney said: “Most of my nights are spent up crying with the pains and muscle spasms.”

Now Courtney has been accepted for selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) surgery in St Louis, America. She needs two operations which will cost €100,000 and she has set up a Gofundme page and Facebook page in order to help raise the money needed for the operation.

The operation would help Courtney to return to her hobbies of dancing and playing Gaa and most importantly it would leave her pain-free.

Speaking about the impact of the surgery Courtney said: “I would be pain free. I would be like all my friends getting to wear high heels on a night out and be back running around, playing GAA again and get back to dancing.”

For more information on Courtney and her condition log onto her Gofundme page and Facebook page.