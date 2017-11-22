You can buy the famous Michael 'Tea' Higgins in Cork this weekend

Having shot to fame on TV3's Gogglebox Ireland last year, a tea cosy in the likeness of our President quickly became the must-have household item in Ireland, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

For anyone who was not lucky enough to get one themselves, the Michael 'Tea' Higgins tea cosies will be available at the City Hall Crafts and Design Fair in Cork this weekend.

Helen O’Leary from Crosshaven has sold hundreds of her Michael Tea Higgins tea cosies to date.

Sticking to a presidential theme, she has even added an orange, yellow, and blue Donald Trump tea cosy to her range, which also includes Elvis and Daniel O’Donnell.

The Donald Trump tea cosy by Helen O’Leary.

In recent months, her Trump cosy has proved hugely popular, especially as gifts for relatives in the US.

"I love knitting and crocheting. When I killed yet another house plant, my son Michael joked that I should crochet one, so I did," she said.

"I’ve knitted over a hundred Michael Tea Higgins cosies and now Trump is really taking off.

"Someone even sent me a picture of a tea-loving friend who was moving abroad and I made a tea cosy in her likeness as a present."

Helen will be joining 85 exhibitors to sell her goods at the biggest crafts fair outside Dublin.

"The City Hall Crafts and Design Fair gives people the ideal chance to secure original and unique Christmas presents in a wonderful setting," said organiser Patrick O’Sullivan.

"Shoppers will find a wide range of crafts, artisan-made goods, food and drink, designer handcrafted outfits and accessories at the Fair.

"This year we have a lot of new content with many first-time exhibitors showcasing the best of new crafts and food from around the country."

The City Hall Crafts and Design Fair runs in Cork from November 24-26.