'You are allowing a city to die' - Cork cafe owner calls on Government to sort bus strike in open letter

By Steve Neville

A Cork cafe owner has written an open letter to Government to plead with them to "sort out this strike."

Richard Jacob, who runs the popular Idaho Cafe just off Patrick Street, posted the letter online on Friday.

An open letter to our Government #BusStrike https://t.co/w12IttBFED — Richard Jacob (@idahocafe) April 7, 2017

In it, Mr Jacob says the hopes of Cork's entrepreneurs are dying as punters struggle to get into the city without any public transport.

Mr Jacob highlights the bus strikes affect on the rural community.

The letter also reveals the frustration felt by Mr Jacob as a business owner in the city centre.

Day FIFTEEN, yes, DAY FIFTEEN with no public transport



First day of school holidays and look at the No crowds#busstrike #NotDublin #Cork pic.twitter.com/mw9jf0752k — Richard Jacob (@idahocafe) April 7, 2017

The full letter reads:

An open letter to our Government

This is the fifteenth day that our Country has had a Bus Strike.

For Dublin, this means a mild inconvenience to weekend plans…

For the rest of Ireland it means rather more.

Elderly country dwellers who have watched their post offices close, their Garda stations close and their pubs close, are now completely isolated.

People trying to get to work, get to elusive hospital appointments, or just to a shop, are having to pay heavily for taxis or hope for the generosity of a neighbour.

Cities like Cork, have no public transport at all.

Imagine Dublin without Luas, Bus or Dart and you imagine this proud City.

Cork is regenerating, offices and start up hubs are opening in the City centre. Cork is thriving because of private investment and belief and DESPITE the inaction of a government.

Our grossly overpaid politicians accepted a pay rise of €2,000 PA while the country ground to a halt with industrial action.

Our government have neither the political nous or ability to sort out this strike and are instead fighting over the wording of “excessive” or “abusive” water use.

I am utterly depressed by the appalling mismanagement of our country by a group of self serving incompetents.

Our rural communities need a bus service and pay heavily for it with their taxes. Such a service will not be profitable, but may prevent one more lonely farmer from killing himself in his isolated house, alone, broken and forgotten.

I’ve had it with you lot, you’ve tried to crush my dreams every day since we opened this business sixteen years ago, but this last fortnight you have succeeded.

You are allowing a City to die and with it, the hopes and dreams of it’s entrepreneurs.

Sort out this strike and try and regain the respect of a nation who deserve leadership and strength not self serving squabbles.

Yours sincerely

Richard Jacob