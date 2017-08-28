Yes, there’s a gold statue of Conor McGregor in Clontarf

By Anna O'Donoghue

After a weekend which can safely be known as ‘the weekend Conor McGregor took over the world’, he's the name of everybody’s lips.

The Crumlin native did our nation proud and took on the 'Champion of the World', Floyd Mayweather for ten rounds in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

An achievement impressive enough to be made into a gold statue?

We think so.

Funnily enough, so does Dublin Youtube sensation, Eamon John.

The 21-year-old built a gold life-size statue of the MMA fighter in his back garden in Clontarf and as gold statues go, it’s pretty impressive.

McGregor statue @thenotoriousmma #fuckthemayweathers #49/1 #ufc #boxing A post shared by Eamon (@eamonjohn) on Aug 26, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

"The reason I'm doing this is because I ain't got no job and I'm trying to figure out what to do," he explained in a video.

"I saw Conor McGregor posted an Instagram photo in that position, saying 'someone make a statue out of this'.

"Then a few weeks later he posted a gold statue in a shop of a jaguar or something and said 'make my statue this colour' - so I was kinda like OK”.

He’s since told us that the statue is currently in his kitchen looking for a better home.