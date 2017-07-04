Yeovil Town left fans guessing when club used Countdown to reveal a new signing

Club signing announcements are getting weirder and weirder. After Aston Villa confirmed John Terry’s signing using a fake WhatsApp conversation this week, League two side Yeovil Town decided they needed to get in on the action.

They mocked up a photo of Countdown’s Rachel Riley to play a little guessing game on their new signing.

After posting the tweet, Twitter users had 30 minutes to guess the side’s new signing. Oh, the suspense!

Did you get the 11 letter conundrum?

Yep, it’s midfielder James Bailey, despite some strange guesses from fans.

Bailey joins Yeovil Town on a two-year contract, leaving Carlisle after spells in Canada and India and a range of English sides.

What next, Love Islanders announcing Manchester United’s newest player?
