Yahoo accidentally tweeted a racist slur and Twitter had a field day

Just when we thought we had put the trials and tribulations of 2016 behind us, it seems 2017 is going to be just as troublesome.

Yahoo Finance is the butt of every joke on Twitter after accidently tweeting a racist slur.

The account tweeted out a story on President-elect Donald Trump's plans to expand America's navy and misspelled the word bigger with an 'n'.

It gained over 1,000 retweets before Yahoo Finance removed it and published an apology.

Unfortunately for Yahoo Finance, Twitter never sleeps and plenty of people are tweeting their two cents about the mishap.
