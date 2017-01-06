Yahoo accidentally tweeted a racist slur and Twitter had a field day

Just when we thought we had put the trials and tribulations of 2016 behind us, it seems 2017 is going to be just as troublesome.

Yahoo Finance is the butt of every joke on Twitter after accidently tweeting a racist slur.

The account tweeted out a story on President-elect Donald Trump's plans to expand America's navy and misspelled the word bigger with an 'n'.

It gained over 1,000 retweets before Yahoo Finance removed it and published an apology.

We deleted an earlier tweet due to a spelling error. We apologize for the mistake. — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) January 6, 2017

Unfortunately for Yahoo Finance, Twitter never sleeps and plenty of people are tweeting their two cents about the mishap.

That Yahoo Finance typo sent Black Twitter into a frenzy. #NiggerNavy is now trending. This is basically the Black History month pregame. — NUFF$AID (@nuffsaidNY) January 6, 2017

When the @YahooFinance social media account intern logs in tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/xc4qpTmrbP — Rod (@rodimusprime) January 6, 2017

Someone is about to get fired @YahooFinance pic.twitter.com/PltQsVLfEm — NANA JIBRIL 🌙 (@girlswithtoys) January 6, 2017

@YahooFinance Y'all know we can't swim right? — nigger navy captain (@sureaja) January 6, 2017

yo @YahooFinance idk what you have planned for black history month but please chill — Desus Nice (@desusnice) January 6, 2017

Man is the alt-right gonna be pissed when they realize that headline from Yahoo Finance was a typo — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 6, 2017

"Yahoo Finance" needs to cut a check to black twitter for saving their company and making jokes out of this situation. — 🇸🇩Eddie 🇸🇩 (@Cooleybali) January 6, 2017

Yahoo Finance's social media correspondent tomorrow at work pic.twitter.com/Zu0PaG1Adx — Mitch Broyles (@broylesmb) January 6, 2017

yahoo finance messed up during PRIME black twitter hours lmfao there's no such thing as a coincidence in this world 😂 — aliengirl. (@tiguitweets) January 6, 2017

Black twitter 1, Yahoo Finance 0. — Quincy Robinson (@_quincyrobinson) January 6, 2017