Wrestler Brie Bella says WWE’s women can be an inspiration for girls everywhere

Brie Bella believes that the female wrestlers currently starring in WWE are there “for young girls to look up to”.

Bella, real name Brianna Danielson, is part of a Superstar double act on WWE with her sister Stephanie Garcia-Colace as Brie and Nikki Bella – currently taking a break from the wrestling scene, she believes the role of women in WWE is more than just entertainment.

“There is nothing like a strong, confident woman for young girls to look up to,” said Bella, whose daughter Birdie was born earlier in the year.

“I am so grateful I have a daughter who in the future can turn on WWE and see these women, and follow them and see that they’re good people, to see them doing all these things for charity, but also to see how confident they are.

“I think that’s so important, to teach young girls confidence. The fact they can look up to these WWE wrestlers, and be like ‘I’m going to stand up for myself’. We’re so lucky to have this many women in WWE, for young girls to look up to.”

Not only is female representation growing stronger in WWE, but the diversity of the sport received a huge boost this week when it was announced that WWE had signed Kavita Devi from India and Shadia Bseiso from Jordan to developmental contracts.

Devi and Bseiso are the first women from India and the Middle East, respectively, to receive opportunities to become WWE Superstars.

“I think it’s incredible,” said Bella. “I just love when you see how the world is becoming more open, and you’re seeing women in WWE especially breaking these barriers. We’re literally witnessing history.

“It’s open to any country in the world to now be a part of WWE,” she continued.

“I feel like for women we’re on the way to main event-ing Wrestlemania (a huge annual wrestling event). I feel like we’re on the way to where it won’t even be about the women and the men, but just superstars. I really love that, and I couldn’t be more proud of the women in WWE.”