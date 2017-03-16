Would you like free hangover food after Paddy’s Day? Here’s how:

If you’re the type of person that will only get through the morning after the night before with a spice box, then listen up.

Deliveroo are giving out free hangover food the Saturday after St. Patrick’s Day.

To avail of the free food, the food delivery company have set up a Paddy’s Day Recovery Hotline for people to ring in to tell the company why they deserve some free hangover delicacies.

Deliveroo will reward €15 free credit to those with an entertaining story that can then be used to order a delicious hangover cure.

We've got BIG NEWS! We're giving away FREE hangover food the morning after #Paddysday Call the #DeliverooHotline 1800 804 585 10.30-1.30pm☎️ pic.twitter.com/SsuYJdA89d — Deliveroo Ireland (@Deliveroo_IE) March 16, 2017

Deliveroo spokesperson Joe Groves said: “ We all love a big day out on St. Patrick’s Day, and as it falls on a weekend this year, it’s likely that most of the celebrations will kick on long into the night.

“We want to give those struggling from the previous night a chance to claim some free credit so they can order their ideal hangover cure from their favourite local restaurants.

"Setting up a St. Patrick’s Day Recovery Hotline is our way of providing a shoulder to cry on, and if they’ve got an engaging story, we’ll reward them with €15 Deliveroo credit that they can put towards a delicious pick-me-up meal and begin the hangover healing!”

To avail of the credit you must have your email registered with Deliveroo.ie

Deliveries only to Deliveroo serviced areas - currently in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick & Belfast.