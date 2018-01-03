'World's most expensive vodka bottle' stolen from Danish bar

Danish police are investigating the theft of what is said to be the world's most expensive bottle of vodka.

The bottle of Russo-Baltique which was stolen from Cafe 33 bar in Copenhagen is priced at €1.08m.

Police investigator Knud Hvass said it is too early to say whether the perpetrator had broken in or used a key.

Nothing else was stolen.

Denmark's TV2 said the bottle was made with 6.6lbs of gold and the equivalent amount of silver, with a diamond-encrusted cap.

Bar owner Brian Ingberg, whose bar has 1,200 vodka bottles, told Denmark's Ekstra Bladet tabloid that the bottle resembles a vintage car front.

Mr Ingberg said the bottle was uninsured and on loan from a Russian businessman.