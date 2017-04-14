World-famous gorilla celebrates his 27th birthday with carrot cake
A world-famous gorilla has celebrated his 27th birthday in style at Port Lympne Reserve in England.
Silverback Ambam dug into a special carrot cake topped with hard boiled eggs to mark the occasion.
Ambam became a viral sensation some years ago when footage emerged of him walking like a human.
The video which caught the lowland gorilla walking upright has been viewed millions of times since it was released in 2011.
Park officials observed that he sometimes walked upright when the ground was wet to keep his hands dry.
