World-famous gorilla celebrates his 27th birthday with carrot cake

A world-famous gorilla has celebrated his 27th birthday in style at Port Lympne Reserve in England.

Silverback Ambam dug into a special carrot cake topped with hard boiled eggs to mark the occasion.

Ambam became a viral sensation some years ago when footage emerged of him walking like a human.

The video which caught the lowland gorilla walking upright has been viewed millions of times since it was released in 2011.

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

Park officials observed that he sometimes walked upright when the ground was wet to keep his hands dry.