‘Wookie cop’ Chewbacca is here to help this US police force recruit new officers

It appears quirky police recruitment videos are all the rage and a new Star Wars-themed campaign is getting a lot of attention on social media.

The video, which was posted on Facebook by the Fort Worth Police Department in the US, shows an officer assigned a “wookie” to accompany him.

While Chewbacca may be an expert in flying the Millennium Falcon, it appears his job as a rookie cop doesn’t suit him that well.

The hilarious video shows him scaring a lady stopping on the road and tearing an arm off a colleague.

The department wrote on their Facebook page: “We know things have been tough for Chewbacca lately.

“We hoped that we could find a place for him within our Department. Did it go well? You decide.”

The video has been viewed more than two million times since being shared on Wednesday.

It ends with a message welcoming all rookies and reminding them to “always show courtesy and respect to our citizens”, displayed in the style of the classic Star Wars opening crawl.

This comes after New Zealand police posted a light-hearted video aimed at encouraging young people from a range of backgrounds to join the force in order to “better reflect the communities we serve”.