Woman who defied 'men-only' rule runs same marathon again 50 years later

50 years ago a college student by the name of Katherine Switzer made history by being the first woman ever to successfully run the Boston Marathon - which was then an all-male race.

By registering her name as “K.V. Switzer” it hid her gender.

The feat was even made more historic when an official tried to physically remove her from the race after a few miles.

The incident was captured by photographers and since then has helped pave the way for female athletes everywhere.

After successfully defending herself that day, she finished the race in four hours and 20 minutes.

“Yesterday, she returned and ran it in 4:44:31, wearing the number 261 – the same number she wore 50 years ago.”

She even took to Facebook Live to document the moment she passed “the place where Jock Semple tried to pull of my bib number”.

As well as the moment she crossed the finish line.

Switzer went on to win the New York City Marathon in 1974 and successfully campaign for the women’s marathon to become an Olympic sport in 1984.