Woman shares story of how she met her husband on Twitter and it’s like the plot for a rom-com

A woman has revealed she met her husband on Twitter, after using the social media site to try to find a date for her sister’s wedding.

Three years ago, Llia Apostolou tweeted: “Are you a man? Can I borrow you for a wedding next weekend? Bonus points if you can source a baby that I can pretend is mine too.”

Are you a man? Can I borrow you for a wedding next weekend? Bonus points if you can source a baby that I can pretend is mine too. — Llia Apostolou (@Llia) July 6, 2014

And her request caught the attention of fellow Tweeter Phil Gibson, who enthusiastically replied saying: “I can do this, I’ve got a suit and everything!”

@philgibson01 See you at the altar. — Llia Apostolou (@Llia) July 6, 2014

Turns out Llia and Phil didn’t end up going to that wedding back in July 2014 together. However, their story recently came to light because as of July this year, the pair haven’t just gone on a date together…they’re married.

No, really. This is not the plot for a film. This is real (and you’re allowed to feel emotional right now…)

Almost exactly three years later, I can say... Reader, I married him. 😎 https://t.co/4Gldzbbsw2 — Llia Apostolou (@Llia) July 5, 2017

Llia explained that in the week after her initial tweet, her and Phil met in real life.

Should clarify, we didn't go to that wedding together (it was my sister's, imagine!) but Phil & I did meet IRL for the 1st time that week 👍🏼 — Llia Apostolou (@Llia) July 5, 2017

And, well, the rest is history, as they say.

But it seems neither of them can get over that they actually ended up getting married themselves…

But still - I jokingly wished to marry him, having not even met him, and it happened. Still blows my mind. — Llia Apostolou (@Llia) July 5, 2017

The quote tweet in this is actually from before we first met. https://t.co/b5vhJ2ryl1 — Phil Gibson (@philgibson01) July 5, 2017

A lot of people on Twitter have been left blown away by the whole story too.

I love this so much I can't look directly at it — Kate Leaver (@kateileaver) July 5, 2017

I absolutely love this! Congratulations both x — Jord (Pixie™) (@Jord_Marve) July 6, 2017

Twitter is a magical place pic.twitter.com/BW5KHML6ni — Ouissal🇲🇦 (@_ouissal_) July 6, 2017

Who needs Netflix when you have rom-coms happening on Twitter?