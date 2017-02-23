Woman documents her life as a third wheel and becomes internet's latest hero
Ever felt like a third wheel at a friend’s party or a cosy get-together with your mates? This woman knows your pain.
The woman, who goes by the name Third Wheel Extravaganza on Instagram, has been documenting her life as a forever third wheel with hilarious selfies, showing single people around the world they’re not alone.
“Ah, love,” she writes in her bio. “It makes the world go round. Unless you’re me. Then you just lurk in the background of cute couples.”
And it’s certainly made for some hilarious photos:
Like this one at a couple’s engagement…
And this one, at a friend’s wedding…
And not to mention all these other times…
Yes, we all know the feeling.
