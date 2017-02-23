Woman documents her life as a third wheel and becomes internet's latest hero

Ever felt like a third wheel at a friend’s party or a cosy get-together with your mates? This woman knows your pain.

The woman, who goes by the name Third Wheel Extravaganza on Instagram, has been documenting her life as a forever third wheel with hilarious selfies, showing single people around the world they’re not alone.

“Ah, love,” she writes in her bio. “It makes the world go round. Unless you’re me. Then you just lurk in the background of cute couples.”

And it’s certainly made for some hilarious photos:

Like this one at a couple’s engagement…

Third wheel engagement edition. Congrats Alanna and Mattias! #thirdwheel

A post shared by Third Wheel Extravaganza (@thirdwheelextravaganza) on

And this one, at a friend’s wedding…

Third wheel: wedding edition. Congrats to Emma and Tyler! #herecomethehuttens #thirdwheel

A post shared by Third Wheel Extravaganza (@thirdwheelextravaganza) on

And not to mention all these other times…

#tbt Third wheel pro tip: Sometimes the significant others don't even need to be present. A phone call will do.

A post shared by Third Wheel Extravaganza (@thirdwheelextravaganza) on

Sometimes you don't even have to leave the comfort of your own home to third wheel

A post shared by Third Wheel Extravaganza (@thirdwheelextravaganza) on

Third wheel in E minor

A post shared by Third Wheel Extravaganza (@thirdwheelextravaganza) on

Third wheel: study time edition... #thirdwheel

A post shared by Third Wheel Extravaganza (@thirdwheelextravaganza) on

Third wheel: cute pregnant couple edition.

A post shared by Third Wheel Extravaganza (@thirdwheelextravaganza) on

Yes, we all know the feeling.

