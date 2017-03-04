Wine-infused coffee is now a thing

You know that feeling when you really need a coffee? And then when you really want a glass of wine? Well it looks like you might be able to get a hit of both in one handy beverage soon.

Yes wine-coffee has been created by Napa Valley’s Molinari Private Reserve.

The dreamy concoction is the result of two and a half years work (time well spent) made with selected coffee beans that are rehydrated to a specific liquid percentage using a red wine created especially.

Children children.... I love you equally. Now shut up! #coffeewine #winecoffee #saviors A post shared by Angie Copp (@angiebc92) on Mar 3, 2017 at 1:30pm PST

The result is an “alcohol free rich, full bodid coffee with a blueburry note”, the MPR webiste explains. Yeah, shame about the alcohol part.

Just like a wine, the cooler the coffee gets, the more it breaths and opens. Adding a bit of milk will apparently help to bring out the wine taste further.

You can prepare the beans in any way you would usually have a coffee – latte, espresso, black, even chilled.

It’s available to buy from online from Molinari Reserve for $19.95.