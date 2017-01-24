Will this Twitter account dedicated to half an onion in a bag earn more followers than Donald Trump?

Welcome to modern day politics, where Donald Trump is voted US President, and a Twitter account of half an onion in a bag forms part of the opposition.

Yes, a Twitter page has been set up, entitled “Half an Onion” in an effort to earn more followers than newly elected US President Trump.

The page has quickly gained more than 100,000 followers, with Donald Trump’s own personal Twitter account on a daunting 21.6 million followers at the time of writing.

The onion’s goal is a simple one.

The account has been posting regular tweets, but far from clogging up people’s feeds, it has filled them with superb pun work.

Others have followed in the onion’s example.

This is an onion with many layers – it’s keen on wordplay, but also a big fan of political protest.

As onions go, this one’s got a lot to say.

We just wonder whether that bag is going to keep it fresh in time to overtake the president’s follower figures – that is one aspirational onion.
