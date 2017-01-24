Will this Twitter account dedicated to half an onion in a bag earn more followers than Donald Trump?

Welcome to modern day politics, where Donald Trump is voted US President, and a Twitter account of half an onion in a bag forms part of the opposition.

Yes, a Twitter page has been set up, entitled “Half an Onion” in an effort to earn more followers than newly elected US President Trump.

What if this account that is simply half an onion in a Ziploc bag ended up with more followers than @realDonaldTrump? pic.twitter.com/D28lODPZLO — Half An Onion (@HalfOnionInABag) January 20, 2017

The page has quickly gained more than 100,000 followers, with Donald Trump’s own personal Twitter account on a daunting 21.6 million followers at the time of writing.

The onion’s goal is a simple one.

I won't clog your feeds. I'm just here to get more followers than @realDonaldTrump & then hopefully be used on a hamburger or in an omelet. — Half An Onion (@HalfOnionInABag) January 20, 2017

The account has been posting regular tweets, but far from clogging up people’s feeds, it has filled them with superb pun work.

In the process of writing my first book: "Half Onion In A Bag: The Art of the Meal" — Half An Onion (@HalfOnionInABag) January 21, 2017

Others have followed in the onion’s example.

This is an onion with many layers – it’s keen on wordplay, but also a big fan of political protest.

To everyone marching today, go get 'em! You make me wish I had legs so I could join you and hands so I could carry signs like these. pic.twitter.com/7PFIeNMJQP — Half An Onion (@HalfOnionInABag) January 21, 2017

As onions go, this one’s got a lot to say.

Eric Trump always looks like he accidentally bit into a whole raw onion & is trying to act like he meant to and that it actually tastes good pic.twitter.com/SNFPL4RlSe — Half An Onion (@HalfOnionInABag) January 22, 2017

We just wonder whether that bag is going to keep it fresh in time to overtake the president’s follower figures – that is one aspirational onion.