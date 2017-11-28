Will Meghan Markle follow tradition and include Carrickmacross Lace in her wedding dress?

Designers at Carrickmacross Lace are hoping newly engaged Meghan Markle will follow a royal tradition and include the fabric in her wedding dress.

The Co Monaghan lace was first featured in Princess Diana's dress followed by the gown worn by Kate Middleton.

Elizabeth Daly of Carrickmacross Lace says it would be a nice honour to Harry's late mother.

She said: "Going back to Princess Diana, she wore some lace from Carrickmacross in her wedding dress.

"Kate had it in her wedding dress aswell, I feel that it was a mark of endearment on William's behalf to his mum when he had his bride wear Carrickmacross lace in her dress."

Yesterday, Clarence House announced Prince Harry's engagement to American actress Meghan Markle.

The couple became engaged in London earlier this month and will be married in Spring 2018.

Prince Harry declared he was "thrilled" as he and bride-to-be made their first appearance in public at Kensington Palace.

They stepped out briefly in front of the cameras hand in hand at an open-air photocall in the Sunken Garden before their first live televison interview.