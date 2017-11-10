Will Irish fans be singing this catchy tune on Saturday?

You can’t have a World Cup campaign without some catchy chants.

PJ Gallagher and Jim McCabe from Classic Hits 4FM have released their song ahead of this Saturday’s clash with Denmark in Copenhagen.

The subtly named ’We’re gonna stuff the Danes’ has garnered thousands of views on social media already.

The duo are hoping fans get behind the tune and sing it in the stands.

"You may have vikings but we’ve got James McClean. We’re gonna stuff the Danes, we’re gonna stuff the Danes," they sing.

The song goes on to compare ’horny hats’ to ’Paddy caps’, Carlsberg to stout, and Danish pastries to sausage rolls.

The pair will be in an Irish bar in Copenhagen on Saturday for a special match-day broadcast.

Following in the footsteps of other great football chants, the song is based on 80s classic Just Can’t Get Enough by Depeche Mode.

Have a listen - but be careful as it might be a bit of an ear-worm for the day!