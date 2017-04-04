Wild West Cork: Why do we see so many short beaked dolphins off the West Cork coast?

By James Knoblauch

"Situated on the South-west tip of Ireland, where the Atlantic meets the unforgiving mountains and coastline, lies a landscape sculpted by wind and rain. A region known for its rugged beauty and abundant marine life".

So begins the second instalment of the Wild West Cork documentary series.

As presenter Dr Nic Slocum narrates the tranquil opening, viewers are treated to the alluring facade of South-West Ireland’s prize marine life and habitats.

The video highlights the Short-Beaked Common Dolphin - a resident of Irish coastal waters.

The energetic dolphin seen on the backdrop of West Cork's stunning coast creates an idyllic picture. However, their tendency to get close to the coast can have deadly results.

Video by Cojo Films