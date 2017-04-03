Wild West Cork: New series shows off the incredible wildlife on the west coast

Wild West Cork is a new series showcasing the wildlife around West Cork.

Created by Cojo Films the first episode looks at the Minke Whale, a mammal frequently spotted on the West Cork coast.

Picture: Wild West Cork

It arrives in Ireland as early as March, so a trip west might result in a sighting.

The whales travel inshore as to protect themselves and their young from predators in open waters.

Not only is the video entertaining and engaging, but it shows off the beautiful coast line West Cork is blessed to have.

Stunning.