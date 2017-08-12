Wild Atlantic Way named one of the world's 'ultimate road trips'

The Wild Atlantic Way has been named as one of the world's ultimate road trips.

The route is listed in the Lonely Planet's '50 Epic Drives of the World'.

It joins the ranks of iconic roads such as Route 66 in the US, Australia's Great Ocean Drive and Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh Road.

The other Irish route listed is the North's Coastal Causeway Route which features a series of signposts to Game of Thrones locations.