Wife plays hilarious prank on her husband years after she passed away

A South African woman has managed to play on trick on her husband nearly 5 years after she passed away.

Phedre lost her battle with cancer in 2013, aged 69 and with that, one of her dying wishes to her husband was for him to promise to keep the plants in the bathroom alive.

Under instruction, Nigel watered the ferns religiously, keeping them fresh and healthy looking.

It wasn’t until he moved into a nearby nursing home he discovered that the potted plants were in fact PLASTIC.

The couple’s daughter posted the story on her Twitter, even attaching a picture of him completing his daily task.

@dannywallace my dad has loved this story being on here so much, he's reenacted watering the ferns 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1NJpoYbpY8 — Antonia Nicol (@Flaminhaystack) January 17, 2018

“I can hear my mum chuckling,” she said.

Before my mum passed away, she gave my dad strict instructions to water the plants in the bathroom. He's been religiously watering them & keeping them alive. They look so amazing he decided to take them to his new home, only to discover they are plastic! Can hear my mum chuckling pic.twitter.com/N87giD5zKT — Antonia Nicol (@Flaminhaystack) January 16, 2018

As the tweet drew an abundance of love and positivity, Antonia, who works as a London firefighter, went on to share a photo she believes ‘sums up her parents'.

My daughter drew a picture of "naughty Grandad" jumping on the bed with Granny shocked. When my parents received the drawing, they recreated the scene and sent the photo back to my daughter. This sums up how my parents were before my mum lost her battle with cancer in 2013. pic.twitter.com/rLMATl2r5R — Antonia Nicol (@Flaminhaystack) January 19, 2018

No, YOU’RE crying.