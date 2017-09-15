Wicklow students write beautiful song to raise awarness for Alzheimer's and stroke victims

Students at Coláiste Chill Mhantáin in Wicklow have produced a touching song inspired by loved ones suffering from a stroke, Alzheimer's, and other illnesses, writes Amy Ryan.

The students worked together to write 'Your Love Still Guides My Way', in two hours.

The lyrics reflect 16-year-old Irlanda Lorita's experience of her father who suffered a stroke nearly five years ago.

Full-time musician and songwriter Luan Parle teamed up with the Irish Music Rights Organisation to conduct a song writing and performance workshop with the 2nd - 6th year students.

"I knew straight away this group was special," said Luan.

"All the elements were there. The students were all so talented and they really supported each other. It all flowed so easily, it was a really special moment," she added.

The students wrote the song, provided the vocals and played the instruments for the single which will be released on iTunes next Friday, September 22.

All of the proceeds will be donated to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland and The Irish Heart Foundation.

Before the stroke, Irlanda Lorita describes her father as "smiley and cheerful" and recounts the heart-breaking story of what followed after the life-changing incident.

She said that her father wasn't the same person he was before the stroke and he felt she had "kind of lost him". Her father could no longer do 'normal things' anymore - go for a walk, drive or play instruments.

"He wasn't the same person after the stroke," said Irlanda.

"He couldn't walk or play the accordion. That really changed him.

"You only get glimpses of him smiling sometimes and that is what gives me that warm feeling. I think 'Oh ya, that's still my dad in there' because he's not the same person, he's got a completely different life.

"He's kind of trapped in a way," she added.

Luan said that Irlanda started speaking about her father when she asked for ideas from the class about themes for the workshop.

Irlanda's story hit home for Luan who had also lost her father to a stroke four months previously.

Then, other students in the class began sharing their stories about loved ones suffering with Alzheimer's and other illnesses.

"Hearing this song might ease it for them in a way because music is such a great way to express yourself and express how you feel," said Irlanda.

"I was blown away by the song and by the theme of the song. I related to it in a way and I think it touched all of us," said Luan.

"We want the song to help raise awareness for The Alzheimer Society of Ireland and The Irish Heart Foundation, they are really great."

It is available to pre-order now from iTunes for just 99c.