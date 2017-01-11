Why was Sasha Obama missing from her father's farewell speech?

Barack Obama’s farewell speech as president was an emotional rollercoaster, in which he said of his daughters Sasha and Malia: “Of all that I have done in my life, I am most proud to be your dad.”

His wife Michelle and daughter Malia were front-row for the tearful address, but the question on everyone’s lips was where on earth was Sasha?

And obviously, everyone respected the first daughter’s privacy and accepted she had a legitimate reason for not attending the speech. Ha – not really, this is the internet! Obviously a Twitterstorm was immediately set off as #WheresSasha started trending. People wanted answers, and they wanted them stat.

BUT FOR REAL WHERE WAS #SashaObama I WILL NOT BE ABLE TO SLEEP TONIGHT UNTIL I KNOW — Justine Perloe (@jperls17) January 11, 2017

People just couldn’t fathom why she wouldn’t be there.

Just curious the location of the other Obama daughter lol what could possibly be more important than this ???? — LaMike james (@LaMichaelJames) January 11, 2017

Honestly what could Sasha possibly be doing tonight. #WheresSasha — Adrienne (@adriennemle) January 11, 2017

Even though it was a school night, surely she could still have made it – her dad is still the incumbent leader of the free world for Pete’s sake!

Maybe but um her Dad is giving his last speech as leader of the free world... I would think her teachers would understand? #whereissasha https://t.co/tqE1oDt6Ji — Marissa Bailey (@MarissaBaileyTV) January 11, 2017

Then the conspiracy theories came rolling in, which ranged from the sublime…

Maybe Sasha was unable to attend because she had to get to work on her 2040 Presidential campaign.#WhereWasSasha #WheresSasha — Debra DeAngelo (@DebraDeAngelo) January 11, 2017

Sasha Obama is at home watching advance copy of The Young Pope in the White House theater. — Brandi B.e Historic (@ItsTheBrandi) January 11, 2017

#WhereIsSasha Hopefully blocking the driveway to the White House pic.twitter.com/NodjX8x4tB — Sabra Berger (@SabraBerger) January 11, 2017

To the ridiculous.

When the ticket is so 🔥 you can only get 2 for the fam... #sorrysasha #seniority #sashaobama #obamafarewell — Marisol Dorantes (@dorantesmarisol) January 11, 2017

You know Michelle's the kinda mom who's like "GROUNDED MEANS GROUNDED" #WheresSasha — Devin Corrigan (@official_devinc) January 11, 2017

"Sasha if you don't get in the helicopter we are leaving without you!" #obamafarewell #wheressasha — Irma Gerd (@CBFobes) January 11, 2017

But then, finally, the truth was revealed. And, as always, the truth was much less exciting than the rumours. It turns out she had an exam at school the next morning so had to remain in D.C.

Where was Sasha? WH Official says she stayed back in DC tonight because she has an exam at school tomorrow morning. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 11, 2017

Many people appreciated Sasha’s dedication to her education.

I appreciate Sasha Obamas grind, she has an report tomorrow morning, so she stayed back. Do it for the Obamas ✊🏾 #whereisSasha — M I C H A E L A ✨ (@SagebyMich) January 11, 2017

As much as it's important to attend #ObamaFarewell Sasha has school tomorrow people. She is a responsible kid. #whereissasha #sashaobama — NuchaRys (@NuchaRys) January 11, 2017

We’re sure she’s gonna boss that test.