Why Melania Trump’s shoes have caused such a huge debate

Donald and Melania Trump have travelled to Texas to visit those affected by Hurricane Harvey – but it’s pictures of them embarking on their travels which has lots talking.

It’s not the US president who has caused the discussion however, but his wife – specifically, Melania’s shoes.

The 47-year-old former fashion model went with a pair of stilettos, with a pretty sizeable heel.

The Category 4 hurricane has caused major flooding, with many weather stations in Houston reporting over 40 inches (102cm) of rain – so naturally some questioned the First Lady’s choice of footwear.

While some just had jokes to make.

However, others weren’t happy with the criticism of Melania.

And some seemed to give a light-hearted defence of her shoe choice.

Melania’s communications director also said it was “sad” that people had chosen to talk about her choise of shoes.

“It’s sad that we have an active and ongoing natural disaster in Texas, and people are worried about her shoes,” Stephanie Grisham told Fox News.

When the Trumps did arrive in Corpus Christi, Texas, it seems the First Lady decided a change was in order.

Inevitably, the change from heels to sneakers did not go unnoticed and caused yet another flurry of activity online and from news outlets.

It would seem this Twitter user was right…

And in the end, some were a little confused as to how the whole business got so much attention in the first place.

