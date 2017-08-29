Why Melania Trump’s shoes have caused such a huge debate

Donald and Melania Trump have travelled to Texas to visit those affected by Hurricane Harvey – but it’s pictures of them embarking on their travels which has lots talking.

It’s not the US president who has caused the discussion however, but his wife – specifically, Melania’s shoes.

The 47-year-old former fashion model went with a pair of stilettos, with a pretty sizeable heel.

The Category 4 hurricane has caused major flooding, with many weather stations in Houston reporting over 40 inches (102cm) of rain – so naturally some questioned the First Lady’s choice of footwear.

Melania taking off for Houston on AF1...in stilettos. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 29, 2017

I don’t know where to start on Melania’s shoes. Did she think they’d keep her “above the puddles”? — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) August 29, 2017

While some just had jokes to make.

melania trump doesn't care what shoes she wears to a flood zone cuz she thinks she can FLOATUS — Megan Amram (@meganamram) August 29, 2017

Guys, guys, settle down. Melania brought a change of shoes. pic.twitter.com/cqBGjR9tXb — shauna (@goldengateblond) August 29, 2017

However, others weren’t happy with the criticism of Melania.

Melania should wear whatever shoes she wants — Blake Hounshell (@blakehounshell) August 29, 2017

And some seemed to give a light-hearted defence of her shoe choice.

Anyone talking about Melania’s shoes has clearly never been to Russia or Eastern Europe in the winter get over it 👠 — Miriam Elder (@MiriamElder) August 29, 2017

Melania’s communications director also said it was “sad” that people had chosen to talk about her choise of shoes.

“It’s sad that we have an active and ongoing natural disaster in Texas, and people are worried about her shoes,” Stephanie Grisham told Fox News.

When the Trumps did arrive in Corpus Christi, Texas, it seems the First Lady decided a change was in order.

Inevitably, the change from heels to sneakers did not go unnoticed and caused yet another flurry of activity online and from news outlets.

It would seem this Twitter user was right…

I gotta believe Melania is going to change out of the stilettos on the plane. Those were just her "walking to Air Force One" shoes. — April (@ReignOfApril) August 29, 2017

And in the end, some were a little confused as to how the whole business got so much attention in the first place.

I thought the heels Melania had on walking to helicopter were hot and her sneakers in Texas were cute. What's the prob again? — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) August 29, 2017