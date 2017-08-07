Why foodbanks need your help even more during the summer holidays

Keeping kids entertained during the summer holidays might seem hard enough, but for some parents, the real challenge is making sure their children go to bed on a full tummy.

In fact, pressure on foodbanks around the country has spiked now that the one million children who would normally get a free school meal are at home for the holidays.

“The need for foodbanks has been steadily growing in our experience, with our 428-strong network giving out nearly 1.2 million three-day emergency food supplies in the last financial year – the highest on record,” says Samantha Stapley, operations director for The Trussell Trust.

“We tend to see rises in the holidays when children don’t have free school meals and families are spending more on food, activities, and childcare.”

In July and August last year, the charity handed out 4,412 more three-day emergency food parcels than in the two previous months – and Samantha says this summer is no different.

“We know that foodbanks see more demand in summer, and we’ve seen so many mums and dads skipping meals so their kids can eat. When you’re on a low income, even small expenses like another mouth to feed over summer can be difficult.”

Children’s charity Action For Children, which runs Holiday Kitchen schemes at Children’s Centres in Cumbria and Wales to help parents feed their children over the six-week break, has reported that the sessions are oversubscribed.

“Food poverty is becoming a major issue for families we support,” says John Egan, Action for Children’s national director, England North.

“We know it’s a struggle during school holidays when support like free school meals just isn’t there. We are seeing an increasing demand for charities to step in and provide this kind of lifeline, as more and more families are being pushed into long-term poverty.

“It isn’t just families who are out of work – there is a growing number of people who are in work but, because of low pay, are also experiencing poverty and will struggle particularly during school holiday to fund extra meals and activities.”

Who uses foodbanks?

Research from the University of Oxford found disabled people, lone parents and people with long-term health conditions were particularly likely to fall into crisis and need a foodbank, says Samantha, adding that issues to do with benefit payments are the most common reason for referral to a foodbank.

Of those parents with kids needing help, most of the children are of primary school age: “Over a third of all the food distributed by foodbanks in our network consistently goes to children, but new figures show five to 11-year-olds are more likely than other children to receive a foodbank’s help.”

People can be referred to foodbanks from local agencies including Citizens Advice. They are given enough food to feed each person for around three days, or nine meals and, after three referrals, the foodbank contacts the referral agency to find out what support they are receiving to move out of crisis and how the foodbank can help.

Besides food, people are also given support and items like toiletries and clothing.

Mum-of-three Suzanne was made redundant from her job as a housing association advocacy officer just weeks before she was due to have a new baby, at the same time as her clinical nurse husband had a nervous breakdown.

Both out of work, their finances dwindled, and they ended up skipping meals to feed their two sons. They lost eight stone between them and Suzanne was so malnourished, she couldn’t breastfeed the new baby.

“The foodbank was a lifesaver,” she says. “I don’t know where we would be without them. It meant we could eat together as a family for the first time in months. It was such a relief to finally speak to someone who cared and genuinely wanted to help. They gave us hope.”

What other support is available during the summer?

Samantha says: “Foodbanks are doing even more to help, like running Holiday Clubs where children and parents can come, do activities, and eat a full meal.”

Mum-of-five Susan, who has used one of the clubs, says: “It’s expensive trying to get out and do things with the children, and when they’re at home, you’re feeding them more than when they would be at school having a free school meal.

“Having the hot meals provided with this club has been nice, so I’ve only had to do a cheap meal in the evening, like a sandwich.”

At Action For Children’s Greengate Children’s Centre in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, parents and children who attend the Holiday Kitchen scheme are taught how to cook a healthy meal together, and learn how to budget and make food go further.

We're shining a spotlight on the amazing work of our children's centres this month. We'll tell you what they do & why they're so important. pic.twitter.com/unF5Z09z6a — Action for Children (@actnforchildren) August 1, 2017

The centre’s manager, Debbie Wheeler, says: “It’s a really valuable experience for families to sit down and enjoy eating a good meal altogether.

“Children frequently come along having had biscuits or crisps for breakfast. This means they are probably not hungry, but could be malnourished, and this impacts on their cognitive development and school readiness. One mum did ask us to encourage her daughter to eat her dinner, saying, ‘I’ve got no food in the house, so this is it’.”

Debbie adds: “Our aim is that the children and parents, including expectant mums, don’t go hungry, but it’s also about enrichment and providing opportunities to do something special over the summer. Something the children can write about when they start back in September.

“We receive waste food from the FareShare scheme and each family can take a bag of groceries home after the cook and eat session.”

What can I do to help?

Samantha says: “We’re seeing greater need in the summer holidays, so we would urge people to find out what their local foodbank needs – be it tinned tuna, nappies, or more volunteers.”

Use the Trussell Trust’s Find a Foodbank web page to find your local foodbank.

“It’s inspiring that foodbank volunteers and people who donate do what they do – but voluntary organisations alone cannot stop primary school children facing hunger,” she adds.

“We are keen to share our insights with the new Government, alongside other charities, to inform a long-term coordinated solution to stop families falling into crisis.”

Consider a donation to support the the work of charities including Action For Children and FareShare.