Why dogs eating watermelon are the latest trend to take over the internet
07/06/2018 - 16:47:00
Dogs eating watermelon is a viral trend of cuteness and oddity in equal measure.
The sensation began when Twitter user @JenelleBnstr shared a video of her dog, you guessed it, eating a watermelon – but it’s the delicate and anthropomorphic manner in which the pooch eats the fruit that makes it such a compelling watch.
The way my dog eats watermelon is everything 😂 pic.twitter.com/DOnklK9uEP— jenelle (@JenelleBnstr) June 5, 2018
That adorable video has been shared over 125,000 times on Twitter, with people noting the way the dog carefully avoids eating the rind and leaves human-like teeth marks in the melon.
Naturally though, other dog owners wanted to share how their dogs do it – here are the results, illustrated in 10 more ways dogs eat watermelon.
1. The puppy tug of war
puppies love watermelon too lol pic.twitter.com/KsD3TFiGMq— cakeline💰 (@miyahlo) June 6, 2018
2. The ‘too small for a big slice’ method
June 6, 2018
3. The ‘showing up the cat’ technique
my girlfriends dog does the same thing i’m cryinggg pic.twitter.com/l5zXM01W7C— kaylee!! 🌸 (@kxyIee) June 6, 2018
4. The noisy snuffler
Make sure you have the sound on for this one.
🐶💜🍉 Mine is a noisy eater!🙉 pic.twitter.com/P2UwGLU1kw— Kiki Pug🐶💜 (@KikiPugUK) June 6, 2018
5. The slobbery slurper
I wish mine had more manners. pic.twitter.com/EjcMCiTEvW— jay rock. (@jayyeff48) June 6, 2018
6. Lick first, bite later
Hehe my dog was licking it at first! pic.twitter.com/ccS8IXNTIc— vienna sausages (@eeievui) June 6, 2018
7. The attack from below
Feeding my dog watermelon is my favorite hobby so I’m going 2 add some videos of her to this thread pic.twitter.com/AfMosRO076— haley (๑･̑◡･̑๑) (@haleyruane) June 6, 2018
8. The jumping hunting dog
I recommend everyone recording their pups eating watermelon pic.twitter.com/iKPgE1jMMC— chloe iossi (@chloeiossi) June 6, 2018
9. The golden effort
Mine does the same! pic.twitter.com/pTG9M6lOfK— joeysma (@joeysma) June 6, 2018
10. The ‘all about the taking part’
mine can’t relate pic.twitter.com/Oa5cP0mZrB— makayla Ⓥ (@plantprinsus) June 6, 2018
- Press Association
