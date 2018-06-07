Why dogs eating watermelon are the latest trend to take over the internet

Dogs eating watermelon is a viral trend of cuteness and oddity in equal measure.

The sensation began when Twitter user @JenelleBnstr shared a video of her dog, you guessed it, eating a watermelon – but it’s the delicate and anthropomorphic manner in which the pooch eats the fruit that makes it such a compelling watch.

The way my dog eats watermelon is everything 😂 pic.twitter.com/DOnklK9uEP — jenelle (@JenelleBnstr) June 5, 2018

That adorable video has been shared over 125,000 times on Twitter, with people noting the way the dog carefully avoids eating the rind and leaves human-like teeth marks in the melon.

Naturally though, other dog owners wanted to share how their dogs do it – here are the results, illustrated in 10 more ways dogs eat watermelon.

1. The puppy tug of war

puppies love watermelon too lol pic.twitter.com/KsD3TFiGMq — cakeline💰 (@miyahlo) June 6, 2018

2. The ‘too small for a big slice’ method

3. The ‘showing up the cat’ technique

my girlfriends dog does the same thing i’m cryinggg pic.twitter.com/l5zXM01W7C — kaylee!! 🌸 (@kxyIee) June 6, 2018

4. The noisy snuffler

Make sure you have the sound on for this one.

🐶💜🍉 Mine is a noisy eater!🙉 pic.twitter.com/P2UwGLU1kw — Kiki Pug🐶💜 (@KikiPugUK) June 6, 2018

5. The slobbery slurper

I wish mine had more manners. pic.twitter.com/EjcMCiTEvW — jay rock. (@jayyeff48) June 6, 2018

6. Lick first, bite later

Hehe my dog was licking it at first! pic.twitter.com/ccS8IXNTIc — vienna sausages (@eeievui) June 6, 2018

7. The attack from below

Feeding my dog watermelon is my favorite hobby so I’m going 2 add some videos of her to this thread pic.twitter.com/AfMosRO076 — haley (๑･̑◡･̑๑) (@haleyruane) June 6, 2018

8. The jumping hunting dog

I recommend everyone recording their pups eating watermelon pic.twitter.com/iKPgE1jMMC — chloe iossi (@chloeiossi) June 6, 2018

9. The golden effort

10. The ‘all about the taking part’

