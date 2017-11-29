Why are people talking about cold plums on Twitter?

Sometimes Twitter users are overcome with a strange, whimsical feeling which makes a meme, phrase or photo trend for relatively little reason.

This week, everyone is talking about cold plums.

Why are people talking about cold plums on the timeline this morning pic.twitter.com/7h5czEztl4 — Meg (@MegVClark) November 28, 2017

Yep, cold plums.

The subject of cold plums comes from the poem This Is Just To Say written by William Carlos Williams. The poem is structured like a note left for a loved one, and describes how the author has eaten

“the plums

that were in

the icebox”

The poem goes on to ask for forgiveness, saying

“they were delicious

so sweet

and so cold”

For some reason, a small amount of Twitter users began making spoof versions of the poem as early as 2011. There’s even a bot which specifically tweets out version of the poem every day.

However, in the last few days the covers have really taken off. Here are some of the best.

Mambo No. 5-inspired cold plums

a little bit of cold plums in my life

a little bit of icebox by my side

a little bit of breakfast is what you need

a little bit of forgiveness, what I seek

a little bit of delicious, thats those plums

a little bit of sweet plums all night long

a little bit of cold plums here I am — thom (@thwphipps) November 28, 2017

Christmas-themed fruit

We three plums of icebox are

Cold and sweet we travel afar

Saved for breakfast, eaten neverless

Following yonder star — Gretchen McCulloch (@GretchenAMcC) November 29, 2017

Joy to behold

I found the plums

You left in the icebox

Please don't think me unki-ind

I didn't think you'd mi-ind

So very sweet and cold

So very sweet and cold

So very, so very sweet and cold — Larry Kunz (@larry_kunz) November 29, 2017

Biblical cautionary tale plums

And the serpent said unto the woman, But they are delicious. And when the woman saw that the icebox was good for plums, and that it was both sweet and cold, she took of the fruit thereof, and did eat, and gave also unto her husband with her; and he did eat. — Jenny Haricot 🤔🌱🌹 (@jennyharicot) November 29, 2017

Outkast plums

I'm sorry Mrs. Jackson, (ooo), I am for real

I never meant to eat the icebox plums

I apologize but they were cold and yum — 🦇 Natalie Bathory Reed, Contessa Of Moldovia 🦇 (@nataliereed84) November 29, 2017

Vanilla Ice Ice plums

Yo, forgive me, let’s kick it!

Ice box baby

Ice box baby

All right stop

Collaborate I have eaten

All the plums that had been in the ice box

They were so cold, sweet, and delicious

You were probably saving them for breakfast — Jenny Jaffe (@jennyjaffe) November 28, 2017

All right stop

Collaborate and listen

Icing the plums, a brand new convention

Something to grab, hold on tightly

Though I know you were saving them for morning, rightly

Will I ever stop?

Yo, I don't know

Turns out the plums taste cold

To the extreme, so sweet like I can't handle — Kelsey D. Atherton (@AthertonKD) November 29, 2017

Jane Austen plums

It is a truth universally acknowledged that plums, in your icebox (delicious, so sweet and so cold) must be in want of saving for breakfast. — Dan Simpson (@dansimpsonpoet) November 29, 2017

Twitter users have once again proven they are a talented bunch, and now many more people know about the work of William Carlos Williams.