Why are people talking about cold plums on Twitter?
Sometimes Twitter users are overcome with a strange, whimsical feeling which makes a meme, phrase or photo trend for relatively little reason.
This week, everyone is talking about cold plums.
Why are people talking about cold plums on the timeline this morning pic.twitter.com/7h5czEztl4— Meg (@MegVClark) November 28, 2017
Yep, cold plums.
The subject of cold plums comes from the poem This Is Just To Say written by William Carlos Williams. The poem is structured like a note left for a loved one, and describes how the author has eaten
“the plums
that were in
the icebox”
The poem goes on to ask for forgiveness, saying
“they were delicious
so sweet
and so cold”
For some reason, a small amount of Twitter users began making spoof versions of the poem as early as 2011. There’s even a bot which specifically tweets out version of the poem every day.
However, in the last few days the covers have really taken off. Here are some of the best.
Mambo No. 5-inspired cold plums
a little bit of cold plums in my life— thom (@thwphipps) November 28, 2017
a little bit of icebox by my side
a little bit of breakfast is what you need
a little bit of forgiveness, what I seek
a little bit of delicious, thats those plums
a little bit of sweet plums all night long
a little bit of cold plums here I am
Christmas-themed fruit
We three plums of icebox are— Gretchen McCulloch (@GretchenAMcC) November 29, 2017
Cold and sweet we travel afar
Saved for breakfast, eaten neverless
Following yonder star
Joy to behold— Larry Kunz (@larry_kunz) November 29, 2017
I found the plums
You left in the icebox
Please don't think me unki-ind
I didn't think you'd mi-ind
So very sweet and cold
So very sweet and cold
So very, so very sweet and cold
Biblical cautionary tale plums
And the serpent said unto the woman, But they are delicious. And when the woman saw that the icebox was good for plums, and that it was both sweet and cold, she took of the fruit thereof, and did eat, and gave also unto her husband with her; and he did eat.— Jenny Haricot 🤔🌱🌹 (@jennyharicot) November 29, 2017
Outkast plums
I'm sorry Mrs. Jackson, (ooo), I am for real— 🦇 Natalie Bathory Reed, Contessa Of Moldovia 🦇 (@nataliereed84) November 29, 2017
I never meant to eat the icebox plums
I apologize but they were cold and yum
Vanilla Ice Ice plums
Yo, forgive me, let’s kick it!— Jenny Jaffe (@jennyjaffe) November 28, 2017
Ice box baby
Ice box baby
All right stop
Collaborate I have eaten
All the plums that had been in the ice box
They were so cold, sweet, and delicious
You were probably saving them for breakfast
All right stop— Kelsey D. Atherton (@AthertonKD) November 29, 2017
Collaborate and listen
Icing the plums, a brand new convention
Something to grab, hold on tightly
Though I know you were saving them for morning, rightly
Will I ever stop?
Yo, I don't know
Turns out the plums taste cold
To the extreme, so sweet like I can't handle
Jane Austen plums
It is a truth universally acknowledged that plums, in your icebox (delicious, so sweet and so cold) must be in want of saving for breakfast.— Dan Simpson (@dansimpsonpoet) November 29, 2017
Twitter users have once again proven they are a talented bunch, and now many more people know about the work of William Carlos Williams.
