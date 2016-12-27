Why 2016 has been the year for wellness

If 2016 had made the new year’s resolution to get healthy, it definitely hadn’t given up by the end of January.

The whole year has seen an explosion of the wellness trend, with more and more people jumping on the healthy bandwagon.

Wellness isn’t a new thing: now we’ve become almost used to the fact that our Saturdays will be spent doing pilates and going for brunch.

But 2016 was a particularly big year for health. Let’s face it, if you haven’t surreptitiously sipped a green juice in yoga pants, you’ve probably not done 2016 right.

Food

Cold-pressed juices were as popular as they’ve ever been this year, but the wellness fad for all things liquid went even further. Souping became the new trend de jour, as well as our Instagram feeds being awash with smoothie bowls.

What are smoothie bowls, we hear you cry? Basically just smoothies in a bowl, decorated within an inch of its life.

There's no better feeling than knowing you're putting the most nutritious stuff out there into your child's bodies. Getting them hooked on smoothies loaded with pitaya, dragon fruit, acai, veggies, nuts, and seeds is making this mama very 😀! A photo posted by D I N I D E L I V E R S (@dinidelivers) on Nov 28, 2016 at 5:26am PST

In fact, if you know your stuff, you’d realise that the only way to eat or drink your food in 2016 was in bowls, sales of which are far surpassing plates. Plates: they’re so last Thursday. Lukas Volger has even written a cookbook specifically catering to this trend, unsurprisingly called “Bowl”.

h y p e r v e n t i l a t i n g A photo posted by Lukas Volger (@lukasvolger) on Jan 18, 2016 at 1:09pm PST

Clothing

Sports Luxe for a busy day in the city! Happy Monday beautiful people 💕 . #FitnessBodyStar 🌟 A photo posted by FitnessBodyStar⭐️by Nevena (@nevena_komazec) on Nov 28, 2016 at 4:55am PST

The athleisure trend is one of the best things about the wellness hype. Now it’s actually socially acceptable to go about your day essentially wearing lycra – a total dream for those of us who are lazy and just want to be comfortable.

A bit of spring motivation 🌼 @teamjaggad #springinmystep #floral #lifeathletic A photo posted by Georgie Musgrove (@georgiemusgrove) on Nov 28, 2016 at 1:31am PST

Fashion brands are catching on to the trend as well, with Max Mara and Jil Sander releasing specific activewear lines, as well as Zara and Gap on the high street.

Can't handle the number of high street stores doing activewear, I'm already in love with @hm and @Gap, now there's @ZARA and @riverisland! — The Scientist Runs (@amy_B3ar) June 9, 2016

We’re just thanking whatever fashion gods made wearing trainers cool.

Mondays are best spent in #CALIAbyCarrie. // Shop via our bio. A photo posted by CALIA by Carrie (@caliabycarrie) on Nov 28, 2016 at 5:23am PST

Wellness studios

Set life with @michbt 📷 #keepitcore A photo posted by Core Collective (@coregyms) on Jun 10, 2016 at 8:56am PDT

Of course there are aspects of wellness that you can dip in and out of (for example, eating avocado on rye bread for lunch followed by McDonald’s for dinner), but it’s increasingly becoming a way of life for many people.

It sounds *slightly* pretentious, but just have a look at the wellness studios that are popping up.

What looks like really bad special effects is actually our party planning to transport the Open House #RebelArmy from studio to studio this Saturday. Introducing the first 1R tuk-tuk, which will be chauffeuring you around for a day of fitness masterclasses, motivational talks and live entertainment. 💥 Get involved and purchase your ticket now (link in bio). #HowToRebel #KingOfGyms A photo posted by 1Rebel UK (@1rebeluk) on Nov 16, 2016 at 5:21am PST

Now instead of going to the gym, then going out for brunch, then maybe popping to the shops, you can do literally everything in one place.

Studios like Core Collective and 1Rebel in London are your one-stop-shop for basically everything you need: food, drink, workouts, clothes, pampering – you name it, it’s all in one place. Similar all-inclusive studios are popping up all over the world.

Partying

Thirsty Thursday lineup 🍹#1RBar RG: @luci_heather A photo posted by 1Rebel UK (@1rebeluk) on Oct 27, 2016 at 10:19am PDT

Drinking and going out is undoubtedly fun, but no-one enjoys the havoc it wreaks on your body. So throughout 2016 the wellness brigade has been coming up with a whole host of alternatives, whether these are healthy cocktails or partying in a spin studio instead of a club.

Just take New Year’s Eve: fitness app Fitssi is throwing a Rave & Behave party, with workouts, Prosecco, DJ sets and healthy shakes. The rise of events like this shows just how much we’ve become preoccupied with wellness.

Hygge

We are officially in the Christmas spirit here at Baylyn House ❄️ also check out my new humongous footstool! A photo posted by Charlotte Amor Valentine (@thehomethatmademe) on Nov 26, 2016 at 5:13am PST

Wellness doesn’t just mean the raw food diet and multiple squats, it’s also about looking after your mental wellbeing.

This is probably why hygge has exploded in popularity this year – the Danish trend that is loosely translated as “cosiness”.

And that’s what it’s all about: grabbing some candles, fluffy blankets, your best friends and tucking into a warming bowl of porridge.

Because let’s face it – switching off from the world for a bit and indulging in hygge is going to make you feel amazing. Definitely something we’re going to be carrying on into 2017.