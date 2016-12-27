Why 2016 has been the year for wellness
If 2016 had made the new year’s resolution to get healthy, it definitely hadn’t given up by the end of January.
The whole year has seen an explosion of the wellness trend, with more and more people jumping on the healthy bandwagon.
Wellness isn’t a new thing: now we’ve become almost used to the fact that our Saturdays will be spent doing pilates and going for brunch.
But 2016 was a particularly big year for health. Let’s face it, if you haven’t surreptitiously sipped a green juice in yoga pants, you’ve probably not done 2016 right.
Food
Cold-pressed juices were as popular as they’ve ever been this year, but the wellness fad for all things liquid went even further. Souping became the new trend de jour, as well as our Instagram feeds being awash with smoothie bowls.
Good morning ! Simple Breakfast, Mango & Bnana Smoothie Bahan : 1 bh mangga harum manis ukuran sedang 1 bh pisang 2 sdm plain yoghurt 1 sdm madu Campur semua bahan,lalu di blend, tuangkan ke dalam bowl, topping dengan irisan pisang, taburin dengan black chia seed & pumpkin seed @healthypleasureindonesia, frozen blueberries & pomegtanate @fruitstall , Selamat mencoba #dapur0615 #superbowl #superfood #breakfast #healthybreakfast #livestyle #healthylifestyle #food #foodstagram #foodcoma #foodporn #foodoftheday #foodinspiration #smoothiebowl #instafood #goodfood #amazing #f52food #801010 #instalike #likeforlike #like4like #tagforlikes #followme #chefs #jakarta 🍌🍌🍌💛💛💛❤️❤️❤️😍
What are smoothie bowls, we hear you cry? Basically just smoothies in a bowl, decorated within an inch of its life.
In fact, if you know your stuff, you’d realise that the only way to eat or drink your food in 2016 was in bowls, sales of which are far surpassing plates. Plates: they’re so last Thursday. Lukas Volger has even written a cookbook specifically catering to this trend, unsurprisingly called “Bowl”.
Clothing
The athleisure trend is one of the best things about the wellness hype. Now it’s actually socially acceptable to go about your day essentially wearing lycra – a total dream for those of us who are lazy and just want to be comfortable.
Fashion brands are catching on to the trend as well, with Max Mara and Jil Sander releasing specific activewear lines, as well as Zara and Gap on the high street.
Can't handle the number of high street stores doing activewear, I'm already in love with @hm and @Gap, now there's @ZARA and @riverisland!— The Scientist Runs (@amy_B3ar) June 9, 2016
We’re just thanking whatever fashion gods made wearing trainers cool.
Wellness studios
Of course there are aspects of wellness that you can dip in and out of (for example, eating avocado on rye bread for lunch followed by McDonald’s for dinner), but it’s increasingly becoming a way of life for many people.
It sounds *slightly* pretentious, but just have a look at the wellness studios that are popping up.
What looks like really bad special effects is actually our party planning to transport the Open House #RebelArmy from studio to studio this Saturday. Introducing the first 1R tuk-tuk, which will be chauffeuring you around for a day of fitness masterclasses, motivational talks and live entertainment. 💥 Get involved and purchase your ticket now (link in bio). #HowToRebel #KingOfGyms
Now instead of going to the gym, then going out for brunch, then maybe popping to the shops, you can do literally everything in one place.
Studios like Core Collective and 1Rebel in London are your one-stop-shop for basically everything you need: food, drink, workouts, clothes, pampering – you name it, it’s all in one place. Similar all-inclusive studios are popping up all over the world.
Partying
Drinking and going out is undoubtedly fun, but no-one enjoys the havoc it wreaks on your body. So throughout 2016 the wellness brigade has been coming up with a whole host of alternatives, whether these are healthy cocktails or partying in a spin studio instead of a club.
Fancy a career inspiring others & seeing this face day in, day out? Well, we're looking for the newest, freshest & most talented instructors to hit the spinning scene. If you've got some serious schwag and rhythm to spare, then we want to hear from you! If you love a challenge and are looking for a rewarding career that includes epic bouts of fun then hit us up! We're holding auditions for the newest BOOM Cycle instructors on 1st December 2016. Get in on the action by emailing your interest to bangs@boomcycle.co.uk @bangsandabun⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #recruitment #healthandfitness #jobad#event #sweatwork #worklife#londonlifestyle #healthyliving #spinning #loveyourlife #music #funtimes #BIKE #BEATS #BOOM
Just take New Year’s Eve: fitness app Fitssi is throwing a Rave & Behave party, with workouts, Prosecco, DJ sets and healthy shakes. The rise of events like this shows just how much we’ve become preoccupied with wellness.
Hygge
Wellness doesn’t just mean the raw food diet and multiple squats, it’s also about looking after your mental wellbeing.
Oh no I've knitting him into scarves :-). Happy new week lovelies! #woollove #woolseason #handmade #handmadeforever #handmadewithlove #fromabove #fromwhereistand #knitstagram #knittingaddict #knitted #knitting_inspiration #knittersofinstagram #chunkyscarf #knittinglove #christmasgiftideas #christmasgifts #hygge #madetocreate #makerslife #mystory #cherishandrelish_november #slowlived #theartofslowliving #aquietstyle #yarnlove #handmadegoods #makersgonnamake #littlestoriesofmylife #alittlebeautyeveryday #shadesofgrey
This is probably why hygge has exploded in popularity this year – the Danish trend that is loosely translated as “cosiness”.
Creamy Tahini Semolina Porridge topped w/ Blueberries, Pumpkin Seeds, Almonds, more Tahini and Maple Syrup!😋❤️ Have a great start of the week guys! . . . Directions for semolina porridge: heat 300 ml almond milk in a sauce pan and add 3 tbsp fine semolina flour, 1 tbsp tahini, 1 tbsp maple syrup, a pinch of salt, cinnamon and vanilla, stirring constantly until the milk is absorbed and the semolina have a porridge like consistency. Top with your favorite toppings and enjoy! #porridgepassion#porridgeheaven#beautifulcuisines
And that’s what it’s all about: grabbing some candles, fluffy blankets, your best friends and tucking into a warming bowl of porridge.
Because let’s face it – switching off from the world for a bit and indulging in hygge is going to make you feel amazing. Definitely something we’re going to be carrying on into 2017.
