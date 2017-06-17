Whoops! Sky News Australia thinks Gerry Adams' name is actually Sinn Féin - and that he's a member of the DUP

Another day, another news organisation confused by the Irish language.

Today it's Sky News Australia, who shared an interesting story about politics in the North on their Facebook page.

"Democratic Unionist Party's Sinn Féin says he will oppose any deal with UK Prime Minister Theresa May that undermines a 1998 peace deal." The article they shared featured an image of Gerry Adams.

Where do we begin?

Sinn Féin is a party, not a person.

The person referenced is Gerry Adams, president of Sinn Féin.

Sinn Féin has VERY different policies to the DUP.

The Facebook post and article have since been deleted but the internet never forgets. Screenshots are being shared online and the article still appears in a Google search.

I'm a Northern Ireland native journalist and can't find full time paid work, but someone at Sky News Australia thinks Sinn Fein is a person. pic.twitter.com/F2pDpYSEsR — aoife-grace moore. (@aoifegracemoore) June 16, 2017

The mix-up has caused quite a few giggles online.

"Democratic Unionist Party's Sinn Fein..." 😂😂😂 — Shafik Mandhai (@ShafikFM) June 16, 2017

When Sinn Fein hears about this, he will be livid. — Nick Names Nuts (@nicknamesnuts) June 16, 2017