‘Whoa’: Man documents his European holiday in a wondrous video
15/09/2017 - 23:03:04Back to Discover Home
A man from Utah has spared his family and friends hours of sitting through his travelling photo slideshow by creating a unique one-minute video of his experiences.
Nathan Nannenga, 27, visited Europe in late August and recorded a short video at each landmark, exclaiming “whoa” in wonder at the beauty he was seeing.
“I decided to make this silly video because I knew friends and family would be interested in seeing pictures, but I felt like taking a bunch of traditional tourist pictures of me standing and smiling was kind of cliched and boring,” said Nathan.
“I didn’t really plan it out when I started, but once I had a few videos of me going “whoa” I decided to keep it up then spliced the video together when I got back. ”
Nathan, a product manager for a technology company, ticked a few countries off his bucket list on this trip.
“I went to Italy because I’ve always wanted to see the ancient Roman architecture and Renaissance era artwork,” he said.
“I went to Spain so I could attend La Tomatina Festival in Bunol, which was a lot of fun. And then I went to Switzerland because I’ve always wanted to see the Alps. ”
He may have been awestruck by most of the places he visited, but Switzerland was his favourite. “It is such a beautiful country it almost seems unreal. Riding the scenic routes of the train there was like riding a train through a story book.
“Can’t wait to go again some day!”
And the world can’t wait for your next travelling video, Nathan.
Join the conversation - comment here