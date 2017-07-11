White Walkers roam London ahead of new Game Of Thrones season

Menacing Game Of Thrones characters roamed the streets of London ahead of the eagerly awaited premiere of the new season.

The Night King led four White Walkers on horseback through the city, to promote the launch of the first episode of the seventh series on July 17.

Models dressed as the icy, supernatural creatures were spotted descending on some of the capital’s landmarks including Buckingham Palace, Tower Bridge and the Tower of London.

The hotly anticipated series starts on Monday at 2am and will be re-run at 9pm on Sky Atlantic.