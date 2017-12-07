When the weather outside is frightful, Netflix has your back
07/12/2017 - 13:22:58Back to Discover Home
With yellow alert for snow and ice for the next few days, Netflix is coming to the rescue for anyone going to be stuck at home.
Curl up, grab a blanket, throw on some popcorn and choose any of these great suggestions to watch.
A Christmas prince
Icarus
Mudbound
She's Gotta Have It
Stranger Things
Riverdale: Season 2
Daddy’s Home
Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life
Bridesmaids
Designated Survivor: Season 2
Me Before You
Holiday Joy
Me Before You
Holiday Joy
Join the conversation - comment here