When life gives you puddles…you make beautiful art, says this smartphone snapper

By Amy Ryan

Guido Gutiérrez Ruiz has been travelling around the world taking pictures of...puddles.

Bloor street in Toronto, Cananda

"Their reflection always intrigues me and every time I see a puddle I'm curious to see what its parallel world looks like," he said.

The interesting thing about his work is that he doesn't use an expensive professional camera to take the photos - just his smartphone.

"All my photos are 100% smartphone pictures using a Google Nexus 5 without tricks or Photoshop. I only use the tools available on Instagram to edit them lightly if needs be," he says.

Guido, 28, enjoys taking photos while travelling around the globe and sharing them with his 30,000 followers on Instagram. to show others that perspective and creativity are more important than the camera you use.

He said: "I tend to travel as much as I can, even if it's just for a weekend."

Guido recently had some of his work showcased on the Forbes Instagram account.