When a goat in Waterford casually makes his way on top of a two-story house

Back to Discover Home

Move over Puck, judging by this picture doing the rounds today, there is another goat trying to steal your thunder.

A picture of a young billy goat making his way to the roof of a two-story house in Passage East, Co Waterford

We’ve no idea why he's there or how he got there but he deserves a bualadh bos for doing so.

Just look at him in all him glory - proud as punch.

Goat on a roof. Passage East, Waterford.

Here’s hoping he was rescued and carried to the ground safely.
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover