WhatsApp launches new feature and it's kinda familiar

WhatsApp has just launched a brand new Snapchat-like feature named WhatsApp Status, as noted in an article from Tech Crunch.

WhatsApp Status is a new tab for sharing encrypted pictures, videos and GIFs that disappear after 24 hours in a manner similar to Snapchat.

The new feature was tested by beta users back in November, and is now rolling out for iOS, Android and Windows Phone users around the world.

WhatsApp users can view updates from friends via the Status tab and reply to updates privately, add drawings and captions to their own images and forward content to specific contacts chosen through the messaging service’s privacy settings.