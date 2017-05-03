WhatsApp is down and people have responded in the only way they know how: Lots of gifs
03/05/2017 - 23:08:01Back to Discover Home
WhatsApp, bizarrely, seems to be completely down.
The popular messaging app, used across the world to communicate over the internet, rarely breaks.
But as more and more people tried to reach friends, participate in group chats and respond to messages, they realised something was definitely not right.
When your WhatsApp goes down pic.twitter.com/orCx7KTURY— Stephanie Heath (@SCHeath92) May 3, 2017
The website Down Detector, which tracks service interruptions and outages, reports that people are having issues with connection, receiving messages and even logging in all across the world.
WhatsApp itself doesn’t maintain a status page, and hasn’t used its Twitter account since 2016, but no matter – all affected parties seem to have turned to Twitter to help one another through this difficult time.
When you realise it's not just you that's having issues with WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/E3KQ4ph3UV— Sarah (@Sarah_GRP) May 3, 2017
Gifs are the main way this support system seems to have sprung up.
So it's not just my #whatsapp which is down ... pic.twitter.com/nk0CCcfhYO— Life of EH (@LifeofEH) May 3, 2017
Not just my whatsapp then— Ibrahim (@ibrahim2000_) May 3, 2017
Thanks Twitter pic.twitter.com/OHlr37ck1i
When WhatsApp is down.. pic.twitter.com/PeC368cfd2— Becca 👸🏻 (@Beccaakeen) May 3, 2017
They’re using the service to let other people in the same situation know they’re not alone.
WhatsApp is down folks ..... pic.twitter.com/VuVrM3SVpA— Virgils Northam Army (@europasaintsfc) May 3, 2017
whatsapp is down pic.twitter.com/GomB33X3m4— LAURA MVULA (@lauramvula) May 3, 2017
But the unexpected outage has left some people very confused.
Whatsapp's up time is so good that when it's down I blamed my phone #whatsappdown #whatsapp pic.twitter.com/LoCaNmgpqs— blake🚀 (@BlakeFolgado) May 3, 2017
Very confused indeed.
When I'm sending messages on whatsapp to ask if whatsapp is down... pic.twitter.com/7R56D03oDB— Ed (@Eddie2Me) May 3, 2017
Some are even considering very drastic measures to get back in contact with friends.
WhatsApp is down? Desperate times call for desperate measures... pic.twitter.com/OERChaajSA— Kyri Demetriou (@Kyri_D) May 3, 2017
We’re not sure MSN is going to work…
More than a billion people are thought to use the Facebook-owned app for communicating, so it surely won’t be too long until the problem is fixed.
Until then, just breathe everyone…
Whatsapp why are you doing this to me pic.twitter.com/4A8ka0djr4— ✨Laura ✨ (@LauraMarshall92) May 3, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here