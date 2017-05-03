WhatsApp is down and people have responded in the only way they know how: Lots of gifs

WhatsApp, bizarrely, seems to be completely down.

The popular messaging app, used across the world to communicate over the internet, rarely breaks.

But as more and more people tried to reach friends, participate in group chats and respond to messages, they realised something was definitely not right.

When your WhatsApp goes down pic.twitter.com/orCx7KTURY — Stephanie Heath (@SCHeath92) May 3, 2017

The website Down Detector, which tracks service interruptions and outages, reports that people are having issues with connection, receiving messages and even logging in all across the world.

WhatsApp itself doesn’t maintain a status page, and hasn’t used its Twitter account since 2016, but no matter – all affected parties seem to have turned to Twitter to help one another through this difficult time.

When you realise it's not just you that's having issues with WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/E3KQ4ph3UV — Sarah (@Sarah_GRP) May 3, 2017

Gifs are the main way this support system seems to have sprung up.

So it's not just my #whatsapp which is down ... pic.twitter.com/nk0CCcfhYO — Life of EH (@LifeofEH) May 3, 2017

Not just my whatsapp then

Thanks Twitter pic.twitter.com/OHlr37ck1i — Ibrahim (@ibrahim2000_) May 3, 2017

They’re using the service to let other people in the same situation know they’re not alone.

WhatsApp is down folks ..... pic.twitter.com/VuVrM3SVpA — Virgils Northam Army (@europasaintsfc) May 3, 2017

whatsapp is down pic.twitter.com/GomB33X3m4 — LAURA MVULA (@lauramvula) May 3, 2017

But the unexpected outage has left some people very confused.

Whatsapp's up time is so good that when it's down I blamed my phone #whatsappdown #whatsapp pic.twitter.com/LoCaNmgpqs — blake🚀 (@BlakeFolgado) May 3, 2017

Very confused indeed.

When I'm sending messages on whatsapp to ask if whatsapp is down... pic.twitter.com/7R56D03oDB — Ed (@Eddie2Me) May 3, 2017

Some are even considering very drastic measures to get back in contact with friends.

WhatsApp is down? Desperate times call for desperate measures... pic.twitter.com/OERChaajSA — Kyri Demetriou (@Kyri_D) May 3, 2017

We’re not sure MSN is going to work…

More than a billion people are thought to use the Facebook-owned app for communicating, so it surely won’t be too long until the problem is fixed.

Until then, just breathe everyone…