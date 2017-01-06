What's the deal with Women's Little Christmas?

It’s January 6th. The day the tree comes down, all the decorations go back to the attic and you are forced to accept that, yes, Christmas is well and truly over for another year.

But for the women of Ireland, January 6th also marks a very unique Irish celebration - Nollaig na mBan or Women’s Little Christmas.

#NollaignamBan shona daoibh go léir. Here's to the resilience, passion, strength, fire and hard-working nature of the women of Ireland. pic.twitter.com/uMKzhZbaal — Jennifer O'Brien (@Jen_OBrien1) January 6, 2017

Held every year on the Feast of the Epiphany, Women’s Little Christmas is traditionally when the nation’s womenfolk, absolutely exhausted after all the festive cooking and housework, were given their annual day off. The men would do a bit around the house so their other halves could go out for a bite to eat, a few drinks and generally be able to let loose without worrying that everything would go to ruin in their brief absence from the homestead.

Today, the practice is largely dying out around the country but the tradition is still going strong in Kerry and Cork where anecdotal evidence suggests that there will be many ladies packed into restaurants and pubs this evening.

And there are attempts to update and expand the tradition onto the modern era with events planned further up the country.

Meanwhile in Twitterland, good wishes are aplenty.

#NollaignamBan shona, spraoiúil to all the wonderful women out there! 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/h9Ylp0sSrm — Louise NíFhiannachta (@LouiseNiF) January 6, 2017

My annual plea for correct pronunciation of #NollaignamBan. Nullig nuh Mon (to rhyme with 'gone'). Bainigí sult as. Enjoy it! — Doireann Ni Bhriain (@DoireannNiB) January 5, 2017

Happy #NollaignamBan ladies! Get the feet up, have a glass of whatever you like best and celebrate your way! #girlpower pic.twitter.com/yop9uxHjHl — Louise Davidson (@InkEscapologist) January 6, 2017

Happy Nollaig na mBan - smash the Patriarchy and #RepealThe8th 👊 pic.twitter.com/y0X2PRFXpz — Ciara (@CiaraMPSI) January 6, 2017

To all the Ladies. Have a fantastic #NollaignamBan😊😊😊 — SeanONeill (@SeanONeill1111) January 6, 2017

Happy #NollaignamBan to all the Irish women out there! Chill out, relax, and most of all #treatyoself pic.twitter.com/lGHXjLxc2G — usheru - cinema app (@usheruHQ) January 6, 2017

Happy Little Women/Women’s Little Christmas, everyone! Will you be celebrating?