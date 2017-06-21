What's the craic Siri? Apple's PA gets an Irish accent

There is now an Irish accent option for Siri on Apple iPhone.

To change the accent, you need to go to settings > Siri > language, and change to English (Ireland).

Let the games begin.

One of our digital journalists Stephen, has been trying it out for himself.

Rumour has it that the accent is that of Eileen Dunne, Irish newscaster and radio presenter.

One feels there is plenty of craic to be had with this one.
By Claire Anderson

