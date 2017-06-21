What's the craic Siri? Apple's PA gets an Irish accent

There is now an Irish accent option for Siri on Apple iPhone.

To change the accent, you need to go to settings > Siri > language, and change to English (Ireland).

Let the games begin.

One of our digital journalists Stephen, has been trying it out for himself.

Rumour has it that the accent is that of Eileen Dunne, Irish newscaster and radio presenter.

One feels there is plenty of craic to be had with this one.

I just used Siri on my new phone for the first time, she has a goddamn Irish accent and I'm howling at how she pronounces 'it' — beka (@erbekah) June 17, 2017

Irish-accent Siri is absolutely gas. I know I'm late to the party, but I just switched over from the Emirati App Store. #whatsthecraicSiri — Alison Duhan (@AlisonDuhan) June 20, 2017