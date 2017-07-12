What you get when you cross Cork with a cruise liner full of Aussies?

Cobh harbour in Cork is in full swing this summer season, welcoming nationalities all over the world to our shores.

Yesterday, the small town had an arrival from Australian Cruise Liner, The Sea Princess.

To celebrate, locals renamed the day Australia Day and invited Australian ambassador, Richard Andrews to take a tour of the town.

During their Cobh stop off, the town laid on a range of Aussie related activities until the ship departed late that evening.

It was then the most Irish/Aussie thing happened:

A liner full of Aussies leaving Cobh, Ireland. Cobh shouts: "Aussie, Aussie, Aussie" The whole ship responds. @AusEmbIre 🎥: Kim O'Connor. pic.twitter.com/7rZqPMFhXt — Niall O'Connor (@NI_ALLO) July 12, 2017

The boat, containing 1,500 Aussie and Kiwis, is currently on a three and four month world cruise.