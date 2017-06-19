What we know about Julian Assange's cat

Julian Assange’s cat has managed to win the internet’s hearts – but how much do we actually know about the whistle blower’s furry friend in the Ecuadorian embassy?

Here’s a quick run-through.

What’s she called?

About to go on air with my Human 😸😻😸 #Brexitclub https://t.co/2cHsN6qAl0 — Embassy Cat (@EmbassyCat) June 23, 2016

We still don’t actually know. Not long after her arrival, a Twitter account was set up under the name Embassy Cat and it would seem that name has stuck, even with her owner.

When she made a cameo appearance during a live broadcast by Assange on the night of the EU referendum, he referred to his latest “guest” as Embassy Cat.

Where did she come from?

(Sunshine Press/PA)

Embassy Cat, a descendent from the original European wildcat, was a gift from Assange’s young children to keep their father company.

She was just a tiny 10-week-old kitten when she was given to him in May 2016, which would make her around a year and four months now.

What does she do?

(Yui Mok/PA)

She has apparently spent much of the last year sleeping in a top hat by day and prowling the embassy by night.

Her Twitter account also specifies her interest in “counter-purrveillance” so whatever activity that involves, there’s that too.

She also appears to like to get dressed up for special occasions, rocking a shirt and tie (and gender fluidity) when the media turned up to the embassy en mass after Sweden decided to drop the investigation against Assange.

What can we tell from her Twitter?

Courage felines! Fur every cat that shows the way three humans will follow! #whiskerblower pic.twitter.com/G25NB43Za2 — Embassy Cat (@EmbassyCat) July 10, 2016

The cat appears to be hot on puns, politics and praising “my human”. And her 31,000 followers lap it up.