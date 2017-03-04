What kind of strange ritual is this? Turkeys circle a dead cat in disturbing video

Prepare to be a little bit freaked out.

A guy in Boston, Massachusetts, filmed a clip of wild turkeys circling a dead cat on the road.

We have so many questions. Are they trying to resurrect the cat? Are they holding a funeral? Is this a particular Pagan strain of wild turkey? or are they in a death cult?

People on Twitter have some theories.

Wildlife biologist of the National Wild Turkey Federation, Tom Hughes, told the National Geographic: “My guess is they are puzzled by the strange behaviour of the dead or dying cat,[and wanted] to get a better look, without getting too close.”

Hughes said the turkeys are mostly female, are eyeing up the potential predator’s carcass, and that there’s nothing unusual about wild turkeys grouping together. Apparently, more than six million wild turkeys live throughout the US.

Biologist Alan Krakauer told the Verge it’s what might be known as “predator inspection”. While University of Mississippi biologist Richard Buchholz told the website he had seen similar behaviour in birds of the Phasianidae family (which includes turkeys, pheasants and chickens).

More importantly though, someone made a music video.
