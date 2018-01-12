What is micro-cheating and why is everyone so sceptical about it?

When it comes to cheating in a relationship, most people don’t think there are many grey areas. But how do you feel about micro-cheating?

This is a term that psychologist and consultant Melanie Schilling has explained to the Daily Mail. For Melanie, micro-cheating is when your partner is emotionally or physically focused on someone else – without actually cheating.

It’s apparently all about “covert flirtation.” So whilst they might not be actually acting on their impulses, they’re still flirting with someone else on the down-low.

Apparently there is such s thing as #Microcheating 🤔 — rebecca smith (@rebecca12697440) January 12, 2018

She says that this could be small things like sharing private jokes, downplaying the seriousness of the relationship to their partner or entering the other person’s name under a code in your phone. One of the more specific examples of micro-cheating that Melanie lists is commenting heart emojis on someone else’s post.

For Melanie, the difference between a platonic relationship and micro-cheating is secrecy, which she says is a subtle betrayal of your partner. “It’s the secrecy and deception that accompanies the communication that defines it as micro-cheating,” she told the Daily Mail.

Melanie does admit that it’s hard to draw the line between what she sees as friendship and micro-cheating. She recommends that you trust your gut and bring up any worries with your partner rationally, rather than giving in to your emotions.

However, this term has struck a nerve online – for many people it is iffy to say the least. Does this mean that being friends with other people when you’re in a relationship counts as micro-cheating?

As far as I can tell "micro-cheating" means having friends and/or colleagues? It's obviously all BS https://t.co/p6h1mwn0RJ — Craig 'Lost Limey' Little (@lost_limey) January 11, 2018

having friends: micro-cheating — erin the ultimate nope rat (@eehouls) January 11, 2018

Some people have been parodying the definition of micro-cheating.

Smiled at someone? Micro-cheating. Walked around in public un-blindfolded? Micro-cheating. Dreamt of seizing the means of production? Micro-chea https://t.co/80UB96P71e — Mulder, the internet is not good for you (@mbarnett) January 11, 2018

Reading an article about micro-cheating without telling your partner = Micro-cheating — Greg James (@gregjames) January 11, 2018

All jokes aside, many think that it is potentially a very toxic phenomenon.

I am not down with this "micro cheating" conversation which, to me, is all about straight people deciding never to have meaningful connections with people outside of their gender out of fear they will replace feelings for an SO — Casey Quinlan (@thatcaseyquin) January 11, 2018

"microcheating" is a stupid concept and you're ALLOWED to have meaningful friendships with people outside of your relationship. if your partner tells you otherwise, that! is! abuse! — clowncipher wants you to please take his teef (@BLASTPROCESSlNG) January 11, 2018

Microcheating as a concept seems like an abuse tactic to better control your partners every thought and action. Instead of worrying about your partner microcheating I recommend: TRUSTING YOUR PARTNER.



Alternatively: leave them. — Bebo (@BrittanieBoe) January 11, 2018

P.S. Micro-cheating is not a thing. You know who regards these sorts of behaviors as cheating? Abusers. — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) January 12, 2018

But of course any kind of secrecy in a relationship or emotionally cheating on your partner has the potential to be hugely damaging, so there are some people who do buy into the definition of micro-cheating.